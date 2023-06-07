“Malpua recipe video”: Making Malpua: A Complete Recipe Guide with Video Tutorial

Malpua Recipe: How to Make the Perfect Sweet Treat

Malpua is a traditional Indian sweet dish that is popularly served during festivals and special occasions. It is a deep-fried pancake-like dessert that is soaked in sugar syrup and garnished with nuts and saffron. The dish is famous in the northern part of India and is loved for its unique texture and flavor. In this article, we will share with you an easy-to-follow recipe for making the perfect malpua at home.

Ingredients:

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 cup semolina

1/4 cup fennel seeds

1/2 cup milk

1/2 cup water

1/2 cup sugar

1/4 tsp baking powder

1 pinch of saffron

Oil for frying

Chopped nuts for garnishing

Instructions:

Step 1: Preparing the Batter

In a large mixing bowl, add 1 cup of all-purpose flour, 1/4 cup of semolina, and 1/4 cup of fennel seeds. Mix well.

Gradually add 1/2 cup of milk and 1/2 cup of water to the dry ingredients and whisk until the batter is smooth and free of lumps.

Add 1/4 tsp of baking powder to the batter and mix well.

Let the batter rest for 10 minutes.

Step 2: Making the Sugar Syrup

In a saucepan, add 1/2 cup of sugar and 1/2 cup of water.

Add a pinch of saffron to the sugar syrup and mix well.

Cook the sugar syrup on medium heat until it reaches a one-string consistency.

Keep the sugar syrup aside.

Step 3: Frying the Malpua

Heat oil in a deep frying pan.

Using a ladle, pour the batter into the hot oil to make a small pancake-shaped malpua.

Fry the malpua on both sides until it turns golden brown.

Remove the malpua from the oil and let it rest on a paper towel to absorb the excess oil.

Dip the malpua into the warm sugar syrup and let it soak for a minute.

Remove the malpua from the sugar syrup and place it on a serving plate.

Repeat the process for the remaining batter.

Step 4: Garnishing the Malpua

Garnish the malpua with chopped nuts and saffron strands.

Serve the malpua warm or at room temperature.

Full Video Malpua Recipe

If you prefer a visual tutorial, here’s a full video of the malpua recipe:

Conclusion

Making malpua at home is easy and requires only a few ingredients. You can serve it as a dessert or a sweet snack to your family and friends. The key to making perfect malpua is to get the consistency of the batter right and fry it until it turns golden brown. Experiment with different garnishing options to create your own unique version of this traditional Indian sweet dish. So, what are you waiting for? Try this recipe today and enjoy the deliciousness of homemade malpua!

