Mama Ayanda Ncwane Death -Obituary – Dead : Mama Ayanda Ncwane has Died .
Mama Ayanda Ncwane has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 20. 2020.
Nthabiseng Sebofi 59 mins · Rest in peace Mama Ayanda Ncwane
Source: (20+) Facebook
———————— –
wrote
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.