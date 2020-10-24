Mama Fikile Ntshangase Death – Dead – Obituary : South African Activist shot dead

Mama Fikile Ntshangase, South African Activist shot dead, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 24, 2020.

“King Shaka Of #IngonyamaTrust on Twitter: “Her name is Mama Fikile Ntshangase. That useless clown Bheki Cele must prioritize this case and stop being obsessed with liquor. We demand #JusticeforFikileNtshangase. Condolences to family, relatives, friends and imbokodo yonkana nje ”

Tributes

This is Fikile Ntshangase as I will always remember her-

Courageously standing up against Tendele mine’s expansion and speaking the TRUTH. Tonight she was shot down in her home in front of her young grandson and her fire and courage is gone forever. We are devastated by her loss pic.twitter.com/V6EcyiWxNT — Kirsten Youens – attorney (@kirstenyouens) October 22, 2020

Fikile Ntshangase opposed a mine extension. Last night she was shot & killed in her home She was a leading member of Mfolozi Community Environmental Justice Organization, which took Tendele Coal to court Tendele’s CEO, Jan du Preez

condemned the murder.https://t.co/p9i25xyfOX — Izwe Lethu (@LandNoli) October 24, 2020

Dear South Africa, let's all demand JUSTICE FOR FIKILE NTSHANGASE! Protect the rights of Environmental Activists! The killing of Fikile Ntshangase is a form of Gender-Based Violence against women & the vulrenable – it must be condemned! ✊🏾#JusticeForFikileNtshangase pic.twitter.com/z99Y6SFfBt — Nokuzola Ndwandwe South African Activist: MHM🇿🇦 (@ZolaNdwandwe) October 23, 2020

Her name is Mama Fikile Ntshangase. That useless clown Bheki Cele must prioritize this case and stop being obsessed with liquor. We demand #JusticeforFikileNtshangase. Condolences to family, relatives, friends and imbokodo yonkana nje 😡💔😭✊🏾 https://t.co/hBid6xU8IC — King Shaka Of #IngonyamaTrust (@KingShaka79) October 24, 2020