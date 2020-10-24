Mama Fikile Ntshangase Death – Dead – Obituary : South African Activist shot dead

By | October 24, 2020
0 Comment

Mama Fikile Ntshangase Death – Dead – Obituary : South African Activist shot dead

Mama Fikile Ntshangase, South African Activist shot dead, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 24, 2020.

“King Shaka Of #IngonyamaTrust on Twitter: “Her name is Mama Fikile Ntshangase. That useless clown Bheki Cele must prioritize this case and stop being obsessed with liquor. We demand #JusticeforFikileNtshangase. Condolences to family, relatives, friends and imbokodo yonkana nje ”

Tributes 

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Category: Death - Obituary

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.