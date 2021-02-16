Mama Rose Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Mama Rose has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 15. 2021.
Mama Rose has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 15. 2021.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Jeannine and I send our deepest condolences & prayers to you and your family during the extremely difficult time. 🙏🏾🙏🏾 RIP Mama Rose https://t.co/EA2m0FTVSS
— TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) February 16, 2021
TheBillRussell @RealBillRussell Jeannine and I send our deepest condolences & prayers to you and your family during the extremely difficult time. RIP Mama Rose
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.