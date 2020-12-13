Mamelodi Sundowns Death -Dead – Obituary : Mamelodi Sundowns player Motjeka Madisha has Died , Cause of Death Unknown.

Mamelodi Sundowns player Motjeka Madisha has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.

Our condolences go out to the family and friends of Mamelodi Sundowns player Motjeka Madisha who has tragically passed away. May his soul Rest in Peace 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/74xqEabvKJ — Lamontville Golden Arrows FC (@goldenarrowsfc1) December 13, 2020

Another day, another tragedy on South African road Mamelodi Sundowns defender Motjeka Madisha has been killed in a car crash. May his soul rest in eternal peace. 🙏🏾 Former KRC Genk, Sundowns defender Anele Ngcongca who also passed away in a car accident was buried on Thursday pic.twitter.com/mR8PUezbfC — Oluwatobiski 💭💞 (@Tobbyleeluv1) December 13, 2020

