Mamelodi Sundowns Death -Dead – Obituary : Mamelodi Sundowns player Motjeka Madisha has Died , Cause of Death Unknown.

By | December 13, 2020
Mamelodi Sundowns player Motjeka Madisha has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.

Lamontville Golden Arrows FC @goldenarrowsfc1 Our condolences go out to the family and friends of Mamelodi Sundowns player Motjeka Madisha who has tragically passed away. May his soul Rest in Peace

links wrote
Is this for real another car accident to our soccer player’s what is going on my deepest condolences to the madisha family and sad lose to the our nation nd mamelodi sundowns

Soccer Laduma wrote
It is with great sadness that Soccer Laduma has learnt of the passing of Mamelodi Sundowns star, Motjeka Madisha. The shocking news has been confirmed by a source close to the player.

Barry khanya Hlophe wrote

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Motjeka Madisha lost his life in a car accident. The rising star was involved in a horrific car crash in Kempton Park on Saturday evening.

Man’s NOT Barry Roux wrote
