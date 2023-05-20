Mamta Rani : Woman dies in road accident near Karnal, daughter critical after being hit by unidentified vehicle

“Mamta Rani, Victim of Fatal Road Accident on NH-44 near Nilokheri Town in Karnal”

According to police, a road accident on NH-44 near Nilokheri town of Karnal resulted in the death of a woman and critical injuries to her daughter. The deceased, identified as Mamta Rani (47) from Samanabahu village in Karnal district, was declared brought dead at the hospital. Her daughter, Tanya (19), is being treated for her injuries. The accident occurred on Friday when Mamta and Tanya were riding a scooter back to Karnal and were hit by an unidentified vehicle. An FIR has been registered under Sections 304 A, 337, 427, and 229 of the Indian Penal Code, and an investigation is underway based on the statement given by the deceased’s husband. A picture of the accident has been shared along with the news.

Read Full story : Woman dies, daughter injured in Karnal road mishap /

News Source : HT Correspondent

1. Road accident in Karnal

2. Fatal accident in Haryana

3. Traffic accident in India

4. Mother killed, daughter injured in car crash

5. Road safety awareness in Karnal