Mamye BaCote Death -Dead – Obituary : former Delegate Mamye BaCote has Died .

I am saddened to learn of the passing of former Delegate Mamye BaCote — the legislator who whipped me into shape my freshman year and a steadfast fighter against injustice. https://t.co/AZqjfOYq6S
