Man, 28, Identified by Coroner as Victim of Fatal SUV Crash and Fire in Waukegan: Vincent Reyna Obituary

Obituary: Vincent Reyna

The coroner has identified Vincent Reyna as the 28-year-old man who lost his life after his SUV crashed into a pole and caught fire in Waukegan. The incident occurred on Thursday night, and despite the efforts of emergency responders, Reyna was pronounced dead at the scene.

Reyna was a beloved member of the community and will be deeply missed by his family and friends. He had a passion for cars and was known for his kind-hearted nature and infectious smile. Reyna worked as a mechanic and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation, and anyone with information is urged to come forward. The family requests privacy during this difficult time and appreciates the outpouring of support from the community. Reyna’s memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

