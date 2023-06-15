Man, 34, found dead on railway tracks after car chase with Met Police in south London

“Streatham railway death: 34-year-old man identified as victim following police chase” : Man, 34, found dead on railway tracks after car chase with Met Police in Streatham

Following a car chase with police, a 34-year-old man was found dead on railway tracks in south London, as reported by the Metropolitan Police. The pursuit began after the car failed to stop for officers and was heading towards Streatham High Road in the early hours of the morning. The car crashed in Brunswick Mews, Streatham, and the driver ran from the scene. The man was later discovered lying on railway lines in the vicinity of Estreham Road. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has launched an investigation into the incident. The man has been identified and his next of kin have been informed.

By Christian Oliver

