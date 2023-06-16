Man, 69, Fatally Shot in Grand Crossing Incident today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

On Wednesday evening, an unidentified person shot a 69-year-old man several times in the Grand Crossing area. The incident occurred in the lobby of an apartment building located at the 7600 block of South Drexel Avenue. The victim succumbed to his injuries shortly after the shooting. Police are investigating the case.

News Source : Auburn Citizen

Source Link :Grand Crossing shooting leaves man, 69, dead/