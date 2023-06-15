Man, 69, Killed in Grand Crossing Shooting today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

An unidentified individual shot a senior citizen multiple times in Grand Crossing on Wednesday evening, causing his demise. The man was inside the lobby of an apartment building located at the 7600 block of South Drexel Avenue when the incident happened, as per law enforcement officials.

News Source : CBS-Chicago

Source Link :Grand Crossing shooting leaves man, 69, dead/