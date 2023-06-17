Man Accused in Nellis Blvd. Shooting, Israel Zamora, Turns Himself In

Israel Zamora : Suspect in N. Nellis Blvd. homicide, Israel Zamora, surrenders to authorities

A suspect in a homicide that occurred on June 3 in Las Vegas has surrendered to authorities, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan police. The suspect, identified as Israel Zamora, 23, was allegedly involved in a shooting on the 3900 block of N. Nellis Blvd. that resulted in the death of a woman. Zamora, who is believed to be the victim’s boyfriend, fled the scene prior to the arrival of law enforcement officers. On June 16, Zamora turned himself in at the Clark County Detention Center and was charged with open murder with a deadly weapon. An initial court appearance for Zamora has been scheduled for June 20.

News Source : https://www.fox5vegas.com

