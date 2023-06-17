Man accused of carjacking DoorDash driver at Downtown hotel identified as Maurice Carter

Maurice Carter (suspect) carjacks DoorDash driver in Downtown Memphis hotel parking lot. : Man accused of carjacking DoorDash driver at Downtown hotel: Maurice Carter arrested and charged

A man named Maurice Carter has been accused of carjacking a DoorDash driver at a hotel in Downtown Memphis. The victim reported to the police that on May 20th, at around 5:55 p.m., he was on his way back to his car after delivering food when Carter robbed him at gunpoint. The victim handed over his car keys, and Carter drove away in his white Mazda. The police found the abandoned car on May 24th and took fingerprints from it on May 28th. The fingerprints matched those of Carter, and the victim identified him in a lineup. Carter has a previous conviction for theft of property in 2018. On June 14th, the police arrested Carter, who had active warrants, while he was disturbing his girlfriend at her job in Hickory Hill. He is being charged with carjacking, employing a firearm with intent to commit a felony, and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

News Source : Deja Davis

