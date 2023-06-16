Man accused of causing fatal injuries to girlfriend’s toddler

McArvin Sanchez Caringal : Man Pleads Not Guilty to Murdering Toddler in San Diego; Victim’s Name Withheld at Family’s Request

A 20-year-old man, McArvin Sanchez Caringal, pleaded not guilty to murder and assault on a child after being accused of causing fatal injuries to his girlfriend’s toddler in Bay Terraces. The boy, who would have turned two on Sunday, died at a hospital on Monday, and Sanchez Caringal was arrested hours later. If convicted, he faces life in prison. According to Lt. Jud Campbell, a preliminary investigation revealed that the toddler had suffered “serious traumatic internal injuries that were indicative of physical child abuse.” The boy’s family attended the arraignment, and his father, Edgar Soto, called him “the greatest kid ever,” who loved to play with blocks and was fascinated by fish. Soto split time with the boy’s mother and called Sanchez Caringal “a great kid” who taught his son dance moves. Soto said he trusted his son’s mother and Sanchez Caringal with all his heart. The family started a GoFundMe page to raise funds for the boy’s funeral expenses.

Read Full story : 20-year-old man pleads not guilty in death of girlfriend’s toddler /

News Source : David Hernandez

Toddler death case Legal proceedings in toddler death case Accused in toddler death case Court trial for toddler death case Investigation into toddler death case