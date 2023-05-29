Man accused of murder dies after jumping off flyover to escape police, victim’s wife files complaint against officers in Davanagere

Harish HR : Man accused of murder dies after jumping off flyover, wife files complaint against police personnel in Davanagere

A man accused of murder attempted to escape from the police by jumping off a flyover but ultimately succumbed to his injuries in the hospital. The deceased, identified as Harish HR from Kabbala village, Channagiri taluk, Davanagere, was being taken to Gandhinagar police station for questioning after being traced at his wife’s village. Harish allegedly snatched away a woman’s land by using a forged sign, leading to a forgery case against him. Harish’s wife filed a complaint against a PSI, a constable, and a driver, accusing them of murdering her husband. The police have ordered a disciplinary inquiry against the staff who picked up Harish and will take action based on the report. The case has been handed over to CID for further investigation.

Read Full story : Karnataka man accused of fraud jumps off bridge on the way to station, dies | Hubballi News /

News Source : Basavaraj Kattimani

Karnataka fraud case Hubballi bridge suicide Accused fraudster death Karnataka police investigation Fraudulent activities in Karnataka