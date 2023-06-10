Man accused of murdering 5-year-old son in Rourkela slum

On Saturday, a man was accused of murdering and hanging his 5-year-old son’s body in Sitalpada slum under Uditnagar police limits in Rourkela, which is a shocking incident.

The deceased child’s name was Aryan Lakra.

Gunu Lakra, the mother of the deceased minor, stated that she had left her son at the anganwadi centre and went out. When she returned, she discovered that her husband had killed their son because he always used to fight with her.

Lakra further added that her husband always doubted her and accused her of having an affair.