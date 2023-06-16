Tanveer Akhtar – suspect in Ranchi model rape and conversion case : Man accused of raping and forcing model to convert arrested in Bihar

Tanveer Akhtar, a man accused of raping and coercing a model into converting, was apprehended in the Sikti police station area of Araria district on the Indo-Nepal border in Bihar. A joint team of Ranchi and Araria police made the arrest, and Ranchi police have requested transit remand for Akhtar. The model had come to Ranchi in 2021 to learn modelling at a coaching institute run by Akhtar, who allegedly drugged and raped her during Holi. He then blackmailed her over video clips made of the crime, forcing her to return to her native Bihar. When she later moved to Mumbai, Akhtar visited her and attempted to force her to convert and marry him. The model filed a zero FIR against Akhtar with the Versova police station in Mumbai, which was transferred to the Gonda police station in Ranchi. The police have registered a case against Akhtar under sections 376, 323, 540, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.

News Source : TNN

