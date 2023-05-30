Man accused of shooting and killing four people in Mesa and Phoenix

Iren Byers : Man accused of shooting in Phoenix and Mesa, kills 4 victims

The suspect who allegedly shot and killed four people and wounded one in Mesa and Phoenix appeared in court for the first time over the weekend. Iren Byers, 20, faces multiple counts of first-degree murder and was largely incoherent during the hearing, screaming and making noises. Byers reportedly harbored a hatred for drugs and homelessness, which may have motivated the shooting spree. Court documents indicate that he shot one victim because he disliked fentanyl and another because he was using “blues,” a street name for fentanyl pills. Byers allegedly told detectives that he did not call for help because the victims did not deserve it. The victims who died have been identified as Nicholas Arnstad, Julian Cox, John Swain, and Stephen Young. Angela Fonseca survived being shot in the face, but her condition is unknown. Byers is being held without bond and has a court appearance scheduled for Friday.

News Source : https://www.azfamily.com

