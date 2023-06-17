Man admits drugs charges linked to deaths in Basildon

Ahmed Khelifi – Drugs-Related Offences : Man admits drugs offences linked to deaths of two people in Basildon

A man has pleaded guilty to four drug-related charges in connection to the deaths of two individuals in Basildon. The deaths, which were initially linked to drug usage, occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The case is currently being investigated by the police as “unexplained and under investigation.” Essex police’s Op Raptor South team identified a drug line of interest during their investigations. Ahmed Khelifi, aged 39, of Gower Chase, Basildon, was arrested and charged with two counts of concern in the supply of Class A drugs and two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs. Khelifi pleaded guilty to all four charges when he appeared in Southend Magistrates’ Court on June 16th. He will be sentenced at Basildon Crown Court during the week beginning July 10th. The case is still being treated as an isolated incident, and Det Supt Gary Biddle praised officers for their diligence, professionalism, and determination in identifying the drug line.

News Source : Nathalie Raffray

