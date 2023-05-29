Man Allegedly Killed by Girlfriend in Wagholi; Suspect Identified as Anuja Mahesh Panhale

Yashwant Ashok Munde : 22-year-old man allegedly killed by girlfriend in Wagholi: Yashwant Ashok Munde identified as victim

Police officials have reported that a dispute between a 22-year-old man and his girlfriend resulted in the man’s alleged murder in the early hours of Monday in Wagholi. The victim, Yashwant Ashok Munde, was stabbed multiple times with a sharp knife by his girlfriend, Anuja Mahesh Panhale (21) from Ahmednagar district. The two were classmates studying at Raisoni College in Wagholi and had been in a romantic relationship. The argument began when Panhale planned to study with Munde at his rented flat in Wagholi, but escalated quickly. Panhale also sustained severe injuries during the incident. Munde was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead upon arrival, and the police have sent his body for post-mortem. A case has been registered at Lonikand police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and further investigation is underway.

News Source : Shrinivas Deshpande

