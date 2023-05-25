Man allegedly stabs friend to death at sweet shop in Ludhiana, victim identified as Mohammad Sonu

Mohammad Sonu, victim : Man allegedly stabs friend to death in Ludhiana sweet shop argument

On Wednesday, a man reportedly stabbed his friend to death at a sweet shop on Sua road in Giaspura area of Ludhiana after an argument, while under the influence of alcohol. The deceased, Mohammad Sonu, was also drunk at the time. The accused, Sandeep Kumar, allegedly took a knife from the shop and stabbed Sonu in the neck, resulting in his death. Sandeep managed to escape and a murder case has been registered against him under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. Mohammad Ali, the deceased’s brother, filed an FIR and the police are currently trying to arrest the accused.

Read Full story : Ludhiana: Drunk man stabs friend to death in full public view /

News Source : The Indian Express

Ludhiana crime news Public violence in Ludhiana Criminal incident in Ludhiana Ludhiana police investigation Ludhiana murder case