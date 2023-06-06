Man allegedly stabs wife, including private parts, over extramarital affair in Bengaluru

Nagarathna, victim of alleged murder in Bengaluru : Man allegedly stabs wife to death in Bengaluru over extramarital affair with relative: Ayyappa arrested as suspect

A woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband in Bengaluru after a fight over her reported extramarital affair with a relative. The incident occurred on Sunday night and the victim’s body was discovered by the accused’s elder sister when she visited their home. The victim was identified as Nagarathna and the accused as Ayyappa. They were residents of Manjunath Nagar in the Rajajinagar area of the city, and had been married for 12 years with two children. The police said that Ayyappa had a confrontation with Nagarathna when she refused to have sex with him and he subsequently stabbed her with a knife, including her private parts. Ayyappa has been arrested for the murder and is now in judicial custody.

News Source : The Indian Express

