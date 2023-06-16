Man and Dog Killed, Woman Injured in Newnan Shooting Incident today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A press release from the Newnan Police revealed information regarding a fatal shooting close to the intersection of Salbide Avenue and Thompson Avenue. The victim, identified as 60-year-old Willie Hunter, was discovered deceased. This report was published on 11alive.com at 5:47 PM EDT on June 16, 2023, and was later updated at the same time.

News Source : 11Alive.com

Source Link :Shooting in Newnan leaves man and dog dead, and woman injured/