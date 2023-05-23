Man and relative kill son during drunken brawl in Tamil Nadu

Subaiah, victim of murder during drunken brawl in Melur : Man and relative murder son during drunken brawl in Madurai district of Tamil Nadu

A man and his relative tied up and threw his 27-year-old son into a well during a drunken brawl near Melur in Tamil Nadu on Sunday night. The deceased, identified as P Subaiah alias Rajaprabhu alias Kandadevan of Kottakudi, had a history of alcoholism and disputes with his father, M Perumal alias Ravi, 55. Perumal and his relative, A Thangam alias Ponnaiyan, 32, were arrested after confessing to the murder. Subaiah was an accused in a criminal case. The Melur police registered a case and sent the body for postmortem.

News Source : Sukshma Ramakrishnan

