Man and relative kill son during drunken brawl in Tamil Nadu

Man and relative kill son during drunken brawl in Tamil Nadu

Posted on May 23, 2023

Subaiah, victim of murder during drunken brawl in Melur : Man and relative murder son during drunken brawl in Madurai district of Tamil Nadu

A man and his relative tied up and threw his 27-year-old son into a well during a drunken brawl near Melur in Tamil Nadu on Sunday night. The deceased, identified as P Subaiah alias Rajaprabhu alias Kandadevan of Kottakudi, had a history of alcoholism and disputes with his father, M Perumal alias Ravi, 55. Perumal and his relative, A Thangam alias Ponnaiyan, 32, were arrested after confessing to the murder. Subaiah was an accused in a criminal case. The Melur police registered a case and sent the body for postmortem.

News Source : Sukshma Ramakrishnan

  1. TN man murders son
  2. Drunken brawl in TN
  3. Chennai news murder case
  4. Domestic violence in TN
  5. Crime news in Tamil Nadu
Post Views: 6

Leave a Reply