Man arrested after allegedly stabbing and starting fire, victim identified as James R. Cross

Owen Majers : Man Arrested for Stabbing and Starting Fire in Plumas County Home, Victim Identified as James R. Cross

A man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing another person to death and starting a fire in a Plumas County home in California. According to the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of a fire being started in a home on Edwards Avenue in Quincy. The fire was contained by the fire department and upon arrival, officials found a 71-year-old man with stab wounds who was later pronounced dead in hospital. The suspect, 38-year-old Owen Majers, was apprehended and officials are currently investigating the incident. The authorities have stated that there is no threat to public safety and anyone with information relating to the incident is encouraged to contact the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office.

News Source : Krys Shahin

