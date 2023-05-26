Man arrested after four killed in Japan shooting and stabbing, Masanori Aoki suspected of murder

Masanori Aoki : Mass shooting in Japan: Suspect Masanori Aoki arrested after killing four, including two police officers

A suspect has been arrested after a mass shooting and stabbing attack in Japan which left four people dead, including two police officers. Masanori Aoki, 31, was taken into custody on suspicion of murder in Nakano, Nagano prefecture. Witnesses reported that Aoki chased and stabbed a woman before shooting at two police officers who arrived on the scene. The suspect then barricaded himself inside his father’s home with his mother and aunt for 12 hours. A fourth victim, an older woman, died after sustaining injuries near the house. Violent crimes are rare in Japan, where strict gun control laws are in place.

