Man arrested for 2009 murder of Colorado dad Larry Fuller

Officials have reported that a man, David Hendren, aged 38, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder after he allegedly fatally shot a Colorado father of four, Larry Fuller, in 2009. Fuller was walking home from a bar in Ignacio on New Year’s Day when he was shot and killed. The case had gone cold, but Ignacio police asked for assistance from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation in February, which ultimately led to Hendren’s identification and arrest. Hendren appeared in court on May 26 and is currently facing charges.

