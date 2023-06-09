Lake County Jail arson suspect : Man arrested for arson at Indiana jail

A man, aged 26, has been charged with arson for setting a small fire in a jail in northwestern Indiana. The accused walked into the jail and poured an accelerant on the floor before starting the fire, according to Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. The man was arrested in Tinley Park, Illinois, and is being held there pending extradition to Indiana. Surveillance footage and charging documents show the accused entering the jail lobby, igniting a stack of papers, and throwing them on the floor, causing the fire to spread across the lobby. The fire was quickly extinguished, but damages were estimated to be between $6,500 and $8,500. Prior to starting the fire, a witness reported that the accused had spoken erratically about the current and previous governors of Indiana and President Joe Biden while carrying a jug filled with a yellow liquid.

