Man arrested for attempting to murder girlfriend in Mumbai’s Bandra

Akash Mukherjee (suspect) : Man arrested for attempting to murder girlfriend in Bandra, Mumbai

A 28-year-old man was arrested by Mumbai Police for allegedly attempting to strangle his girlfriend and slamming her head against a rock after she refused to be intimate with him in a public place in suburban Bandra. The woman sustained serious injuries, but is now in stable condition. The accused, identified as Akash Mukherjee, is from Kalyan on the outskirts of Mumbai and was charged with attempted murder. Mukherjee and his girlfriend, who were colleagues at a company where he currently works, were in a relationship for a few years. The incident occurred on Wednesday when they visited popular tourist spots before going to Bandra Bandstand, where Mukherjee demanded intimacy. When the woman refused, Mukherjee allegedly became angry and assaulted her, prompting bystanders to contact the police. The woman’s statement led to Mukherjee’s arrest on the charge of attempted murder.

News Source : Anushka Vats

