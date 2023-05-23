Man arrested for biting snake’s head in Uttarakhand’s Nainital district

Kamlesh – focus keyword including suspect name : Man arrested for biting off snake’s head in Nainital district

A man from Nagina Colony in Nainital district, identified as Kamlesh, 34, was arrested and charged under the Wildlife (Protection) Act after a video of him biting off the head of a snake went viral on social media. The incident reportedly took place on May 18, during an anti-encroachment drive, when the accused was sitting at an ice cream stall and the snake emerged from a demolished house. The man, who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, was seen holding the snake and biting off its head. After being warned that the snake may be poisonous, he spat out the head and chewed on the bleeding, headless snake. The reptile died soon after. The accused was sent to jail after a medical examination.

News Source : The Indian Express

