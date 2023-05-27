Man arrested for cannibalism and murder of Shanti Devi, 65 in Pali

Surendra Thakur, cannibalistic suspect in Shanti Devi murder case. : Man arrested for murdering and eating Shanti Devi’s flesh in Pali

A horrifying incident occurred in Pali where a 24-year-old man was arrested by the police for murdering an elderly woman and consuming her flesh. The culprit, identified as Surendra Thakur, a resident of Mumbai, was suffering from hydrophobia, a fear of water caused by late-stage rabies infection, and has been sent to the hospital for treatment. The doctors treating him confirmed that he might have been bitten by a rabid dog in the past and did not receive proper medical attention.

The accused was charged with cannibalism and booked under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. The victim was identified as Shanti Devi, a 65-year-old resident of Saradhana village who was attacked by the culprit with a stone while returning from pasture livestock. The crime came to light when bystanders noticed the man chewing the woman’s flesh and caught him after pursuing him for one kilometre before handing him over to the police.

The accused appears to be mentally ill and was detained based on a complaint lodged by the deceased’s son. The police have confirmed that the accused had come to Sendra from Mumbai on a bus, which was confirmed through a bus ticket found in his possession. The accused has been behaving aggressively and has been tied up by the nursing staff on a bed in the hospital where he is being treated.

Dr Praveen, who is treating the accused, stated that the accused is suffering from hydrophobia, and it is possible that a rabid dog might have bitten him in the past, and he did not receive proper vaccination. The police are investigating the reason behind the accused’s murder of Devi.

News Source : Jasreet Kaur

