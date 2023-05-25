Man arrested for cheating fish vendors, Imran Qadri identified as suspect

Imran Muhammed Hussain Qadri : Man arrested for cheating fish vendors, identified as Imran Muhammed Hussain Qadri

A man has been arrested in Surat, Gujarat for pretending to be a fish exporter and tricking several fish vendors out of lakhs of rupees across Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh. The accused, Imran Muhammed Hussain Qadri, was identified after one of his victims, Akash Kamble, reported him to police in 2022. Kamble had placed an order and paid ₹3.13 lakh to a man named Mayur Shah, who he found via a Google search. However, he did not receive the consignment or get his money back. Qadri had created a professional-looking Facebook page, Google business profile and WhatsApp account through which he communicated with fish traders. Once a deal was struck, he would ask for an advance payment and then tell the buyer to expect delays in receiving their order due to various issues. Afterward, he would switch off his phone and change all details of his business. Qadri was arrested earlier this year and found to have previous convictions for murder and assault in Surat. The police have identified nine more victims in Mumbai and others across the state and Andhra Pradesh. Qadri has been sent to judicial custody.

News Source : HT Correspondent

