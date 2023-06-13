Man arrested for deadly shooting of Eros Diaz in Hartford

Eros Diaz (victim) : Man charged with murder in Eros Diaz shooting

In 2019, a fatal shooting occurred in Hartford, resulting in the arrest of Geno McMahon, a 36-year-old resident of the city, on charges of murder, first-degree assault, and criminal possession of a firearm. The incident involved two individuals being shot, with one losing their life on the scene, while the other was taken to Hartford Hospital and later recovered. Following an extensive investigation, McMahon was identified as the suspect and an arrest warrant was issued by a superior court judge on June 9, 2023. He was taken into custody without any trouble and is currently being held on a $3 million bond at the Detention Division of the Hartford Police Department. The WFSB holds the copyright to this news story.

