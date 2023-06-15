John Pearce drug possession charges : Man Arrested for Drug Possession: John Pearce, Suspect

During a traffic stop in Cross City, Florida, John Pearce, 34, of Plant City was arrested by Cross City Police officers for drug possession charges after fentanyl was found in his vehicle. The K-9 alerted officers of narcotics in the vehicle, leading to the discovery of a plastic bag of blue powder later identified as fentanyl. Pearce was taken to the Dixie County Jail on a $3,000 bond.

