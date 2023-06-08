Man arrested for eloping with underage sisters, posing as Hindu identity: Deccan Herald

“Nawab arrested for attempting to elope with underage sisters through gaming apps” : Man arrested for trying to elope with underage sisters, identified as Nawab

On Thursday, a man was arrested for allegedly assuming a Hindu identity and attempting to elope with two underage sisters, as per the police. The accused, identified as Nawab, had befriended the sisters, aged 16 and 14, through online gaming apps like PubG and Free Fair, and introduced himself as Guddu. The police stated that he had been video calling the girls for the past two years. Nawab called the sisters to Arakot, but their family caught them in Moldi. The sisters are originally from Nepal and reside in Kiranu village of Arakot area. The mother filed a complaint, alleging that Nawab had promised to get them jobs in Mumbai and marry them. She also claimed that he had made video clips of her daughters and blackmailed them.

News Source : Deccan Herald

