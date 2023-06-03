Man arrested for extorting money using victim’s nude pictures

Mohammad Aman – focus keyword: blackmail : Man arrested for extortion using nude pictures on social media

Police have arrested a 22-year-old man named Mohammad Aman from Shaheen Bagh for allegedly extorting money from multiple individuals by threatening to post their nude pictures on social media. The accused had reportedly created an Instagram account using photos of random girls and would request men to send him their nude pictures. Once he received the pictures, he would start blackmailing them by leveraging those images. The matter came to light after a man complained that a woman he had met on social media was blackmailing him with the nude pictures he had sent her. During the investigation, police found that the cheated money was credited to an account registered in Aman’s name, and he was subsequently arrested. Aman revealed that he had extorted money from several men using the same ruse and had around Rs 33 lakh in his account.

Read Full story : Man held for extorting lakhs leveraging nudes on Instagram /

News Source : Deccan Herald

Extortion on Instagram Nude photo blackmail Cybercrime and extortion Social media blackmail Criminal use of personal images