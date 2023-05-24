Man arrested for killing Monique Aldrige and injuring boyfriend in front of their child

Monique Aldrige : Man arrested for killing Monique Aldrige and wounding her boyfriend in front of their child

A man, identified as Vaughn Boatner, has been arrested for allegedly killing Monique Aldrige, the mother of his 5-year-old son, and injuring her new partner in front of their child. Boatner has been charged with murder and attempted murder, as well as child abuse and illegal gun possession. According to court records, the 33-year-old suspect fled the Bay Area after the shooting but was later apprehended in Washington with the help of the U.S. Marshal service. The motive for the crime was reportedly Boatner’s anger over Aldrige’s pregnancy with her new partner. The surviving victim was initially in critical condition but has since recovered. Boatner is set to appear in court after being transferred to Santa Rita Jail in Dublin.

News Source : Nate Gartrell

