Man arrested for killing wife over infertility in Thane

Ronitraj Mandal – focus keyword : Man arrested for killing wife in Thane over infertility issue: Police

A 37-year-old man, identified as Ronitraj Mandal, has been arrested by police in Thane, Maharashtra, after allegedly killing his wife due to frequent quarrels over her inability to conceive. The incident occurred on Sunday evening after an argument between the couple. The accused husband attacked his wife with a sharp-edged weapon, resulting in her death. He has been booked under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and will be produced before the court. Further investigation into the case is ongoing.

News Source : ThePrint

Domestic Violence Fertility Struggles Marital Conflict Homicide Women’s Health