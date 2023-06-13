Man arrested for murder after 3 die, 3 injured in Nottingham incidents

Nottingham murder suspect : Suspect arrested for murder in Nottingham after 3 found dead and 3 injured by van
According to the police, a man was apprehended on suspicion of murder in Nottingham, England on Tuesday following a series of early morning incidents. Three individuals were discovered dead, and another three were struck and injured by a van connected to the incident.
News Source : koreatimes
