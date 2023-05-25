Man arrested for murder of Anuradha Reddy resembling Shraddha Walkar case

Anuradha Reddy (victim) : Man arrested in Hyderabad murder case resembling Shraddha Walkar incident; victim identified as Anuradha Reddy

On Wednesday, Hyderabad Police arrested a man, B. Chandra Mohan (48), for a murder case that resembled the Shraddha Walkar incident. The victim, Anuradha Reddy, was allegedly stabbed by Mohan, who then dismembered her body for disposal. The police received a complaint from a GHMC worker on May 17, who found Reddy’s head in a black cover at a garbage dumping place. After investigating the matter for a week, the police identified the accused and discovered that Mohan was in a relationship with Reddy. He had taken a huge amount of Rs. 7 lakhs from Reddy since 2018 but did not return it despite repeated requests. Mohan felt disgusted with Reddy’s attitude and hatched a plan to get rid of her. He killed Reddy on May 12, bought two stone-cutting machines, and dismembered her body. Mohan preserved Reddy’s legs and hands in the fridge while keeping the trunk in a suitcase for disposal. He then dumped Reddy’s beheaded head in a dumping place and sent messages to her known persons to make them believe that she was alive and staying somewhere. The police also added that the perpetrator bought Phenyl, Dettol, Perfume Agarbatti, Karpuram, and perfume spray bottles to avoid spreading bad smell in the vicinity. The accused in the Shraddha Walkar case, Aaftab Amin Poonawala, also dismembered the victim into 35 pieces.

News Source : ET Online

Hyderabad murder case Stabbing and dismembering Partner’s body Arrested for murder Crime in Hyderabad