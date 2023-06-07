Man arrested for murder of Claudia Iacono, allegedly tied to organized crime

Claudia Iacono victim name : Arrest made in connection with first-degree murder of Claudia Iacono, allegedly tied to organized crime.

A 39-year-old woman with alleged ties to organized crime was shot and killed in Montreal during the day, and a man has been arrested in connection with her murder. Joel Richard Clarke has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Claudia Iacono, who was identified as the daughter-in-law of a reputed mob boss. The 28-year-old suspect was apprehended in Milton, Ontario, with the assistance of the Ontario Provincial Police. On May 16, police discovered Iacono in a vehicle that had collided with a building and was still running in a Côte-des-Neiges district parking lot outside her salon. The case is set to return to court on July 13. The Canadian Press first published this report on June 7, 2023.

News Source : The Canadian Press

