Man arrested for raping 11-year-old girl he kept captive in Maharashtra

Manuddin Badure : Man arrested for raping and keeping 11-year-old girl captive in Maharashtra

A man has been apprehended by police in Maharashtra’s Latur for imprisoning and sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl for a year and a half. According to reports, the pair met on Facebook, and the man tricked the girl into travelling to Latur. The incident came to light when the girl was reported missing from her home in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, on December 24, 2021. Her family found two phone numbers in her room, and upon calling one of them, a man identifying himself as Sheikh from Hyderabad claimed to have the girl and warned the family that she would not return home. The police traced the man’s location through his phone number and found him in Latur, where the minor was rescued. The accused has been identified as Manuddin Badure from Aurad Shahjani, Latur, and has been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

News Source : India Today Crime Desk

