“Anmol rape suspect arrested in Haibowal” : Man arrested for raping 12-year-old girl in Haibowal, suspect identified as Anmol

A man identified as Anmol, who resides in Bhattian Bet, has been arrested by the Salem Tabri police for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl in Partapura, Haibowal.

News Source : The Tribune India

