Vijay Bhatia, rape suspect arrested in Mhow forest case : Man arrested for raping woman in forest in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh: Vijay Bhatia identified as suspect

A man was arrested by Simrol police in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh for raping a woman in a forest. According to SP Hitika Vasal, the victim was grazing cattle in the forest when the accused, identified as Vijay Bhatia, forced himself on her. The woman filed a complaint and the police arrested the accused, who was produced in court.

Read Full story : Man Held For Raping Woman /

News Source : FP News Service

Sexual assault Criminal charges Rape allegations Legal proceedings Victim advocacy