Man arrested for raping woman in forest in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh

Posted on June 18, 2023

A man was arrested by Simrol police in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh for raping a woman in a forest. According to SP Hitika Vasal, the victim was grazing cattle in the forest when the accused, identified as Vijay Bhatia, forced himself on her. The woman filed a complaint and the police arrested the accused, who was produced in court.

News Source : FP News Service

