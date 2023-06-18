Vijay Bhatia, rape suspect arrested in Mhow forest case : Man arrested for raping woman in forest in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh: Vijay Bhatia identified as suspect
A man was arrested by Simrol police in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh for raping a woman in a forest. According to SP Hitika Vasal, the victim was grazing cattle in the forest when the accused, identified as Vijay Bhatia, forced himself on her. The woman filed a complaint and the police arrested the accused, who was produced in court.
News Source : FP News Service
