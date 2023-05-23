Man arrested for robbing woman at gunpoint in Fort Wayne

Curtis Branch III, robbery suspect : Man robs woman at gunpoint, Curtis Branch III arrested as suspect

A man has been arrested and charged with robbery, unlawful carrying of a handgun by a convicted felon, and intimidation after allegedly robbing a woman at gunpoint south of downtown Fort Wayne. The incident occurred just after midnight on Tuesday, with officers responding to the scene and apprehending the suspect in the 2000 block of Broadway shortly after. The victim positively identified the suspect as the person who robbed her and reported feeling “afraid for her life” during the incident. The suspect has been identified as Curtis Branch III and the incident is currently under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.

News Source : Emily Dwire

