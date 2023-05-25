Julius Frederick Muse, suspect in selling ‘ghost gun’ arrested. : Man arrested for selling ‘ghost gun’: Julius Frederick Muse

Greetings, everyone! I am pleased to present the latest edition of the Roanoke Patch Newsletter. Let’s kick off this Friday with a brief rundown of what’s happening in town. In this issue, you’ll discover the following stories and more: A man has been arrested for selling a ‘ghost gun,’ the Sheriff’s Office has raised funds for the Special Olympics, and the City has received a grant for a new art project. But first, let’s take a look at today’s weather: partly sunny and pleasant, with a high of 75 and a low of 51. Here are the top stories making headlines in Roanoke today:

Recently, the Roanoke City Council rejected a rezoning request to convert the Fishburn Park caretaker’s cottage into a coffee shop. This decision has sparked backlash from residents, but some Council members and the developers believe the deal could still be saved. However, bureaucratic hurdles remain as the contract with the developers states that the deal must be closed by June 30th, and a new rezoning request cannot be submitted for at least a year. More information is expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.

A new mural celebrating outdoor recreation and the scenic beauty of the Star City region has been unveiled in downtown Roanoke. The mural, located on the Freedom First Federal Credit Union Building, features a rock climber and the mountains in western Virginia. The project is a collaboration between artists James Bullough and Onur Dinc and is designed to be experienced as a panoramic scene.

The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office organized a food sale to raise funds for the Special Olympics. Community members had the opportunity to purchase food and drinks and participate in a ‘Dunk a Deputy’ activity, where participants could try to dunk a deputy for $2. The event aimed to serve the community and support the Special Olympics.

The City of Roanoke has received a $75,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to fund the ‘Arts Connect Neighborhoods’ project. The initiative aims to unite the community through various art-related activities, performances, workshops, and murals. The Roanoke Arts Commission and Roanoke Cultural Endowment partnership will oversee the project.

An 18-year-old Roanoke man has been charged with selling a ‘ghost gun,’ a privately assembled pistol lacking a serial number and cannot be traced to a crime. Julius Frederick Muse is also accused of selling commercially made guns to a convicted felon and participating in straw purchases of firearms. Muse is currently in custody at the Roanoke City Jail.

If you’re interested in reaching our local readers with targeted messaging that drives traffic to your business, we have a limited number of sponsorships available. Contact us to learn more and secure your spot now. Here’s what’s happening in Roanoke today:

Salem Gem, Mineral, and Jewelry Show at the Salem Civic Center (10 a.m.)

Roanoke’s Festival in the Park at Elmwood Park (11 a.m.)

Warren Zeiders at Dr. Pepper Park at the Bridges (6 p.m.)

Low Low Chariot at Martin’s Downtown Bar and Grill (10 p.m.)

That’s all for today’s news. See you tomorrow morning for more updates! – Ian

About me: Ian Graham is a novelist, screenwriter, and freelance contributing writer. He is a firm believer in being yourself… unless you can be Batman. Always be Batman. To connect with Ian, you can visit him on Facebook and Instagram. Have a news tip or suggestion for an upcoming Roanoke Patch newsletter? Contact me at roanoke@patch.com.

News Source : Ian Graham

Fishburn Park Coffee Shop New Mural Local Coffee Shop Artistic Coffee Shop Mural Artistry