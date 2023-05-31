Man arrested for setting 20-year-old woman on fire in Mumbai’s Dharavi: Police

Nandkishore Patel – suspect who set ablaze a 20-year-old woman in Dharavi, Mumbai : Man arrested for setting ablaze 20-year-old woman in Mumbai’s Dharavi: Police inform

A 20-year-old woman was set on fire in Mumbai’s Dharavi area, and the perpetrator, Nandkishore Patel, has been arrested and charged under section 307 of the IPC for attempted murder, according to the police. The woman is in critical condition with 70 percent burns, and the police are investigating the motive behind the incident. There have been several similar incidents in the past, including a man who killed his wife by setting her body on fire in Dharavi in May and two individuals who were arrested for setting cars on fire in February.

News Source : FPJ Web Desk

