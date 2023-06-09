Man Arrested for Setting Fires in Asheville, Noah Talon Erwin Identified as Suspect

Noah Talon Erwin – suspect in Asheville fires : Man arrested for setting fires on Asheville building, identified as Noah Talon Erwin

A man, identified as Noah Talon Erwin, 30, from Charlotte, NC, was arrested for setting a group of fires on the south side of a city building in Asheville, NC on June 1st. The building was unoccupied at the time and there was minimal property damage. Erwin was apprehended later that day with the help of nearby surveillance. He was charged with burning a public building, injury to personal property, and second-degree trespassing. Erwin was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility under a $35,000 secured bond issued by the magistrate.

News Source : Jaylan Wright

