Man arrested for setting fires on south side of Asheville building, identified as Noah Talon Erwin

Noah Talon Erwin : Arrest made in Asheville fires, suspect identified as Noah Talon Erwin

A man was taken into custody by the Asheville Police Department on June 1 for igniting a series of fires, as reported by WSPA. The Asheville Fire Department responded to the south side of a city building where the generator and gas meter were located to put out the fires. The building was empty at the time, and property damage was minimal. Following surveillance footage, officers identified the suspect as 30-year-old Noah Talon Erwin of Charlotte, NC. Erwin was apprehended later that day on Bleachery Boulevard and has been charged with burning a public building, injury to personal property, and second-degree trespassing. He is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Facility on a $35,000 bond.

Read Full story : NC man arrested for setting fires at city building /

News Source : Jaylan Wright

Arsonist arrested in NC City building fire suspect apprehended NC fire setting suspect caught Criminal charges for arson in NC Fire investigation leads to arrest in NC