Man Arrested for Setting Fires on South Side of Asheville City Building: Noah Talon Erwin Identified as Suspect

Noah Talon Erwin : Arrest made in Asheville after man sets fires on south side of city building, Noah Talon Erwin charged with burning a public building, injury to personal property, and second-degree trespassing

A man was arrested by the Asheville Police Department on June 1st for setting a group of fires on the south side of a city building. The Asheville Fire Department was able to quickly extinguish the fires, and the building was unoccupied at the time, resulting in minimal property damage. Noah Talon Erwin, 30, of Charlotte, NC, was identified as the suspect through nearby surveillance footage. He was arrested later that day in the area of Bleachery Boulevard and charged with burning a public building, injury to personal property, and second-degree trespassing. Erwin was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility under a $35,000 secured bond issued by the magistrate.

News Source : Jaylan Wright

